Field hospital poses no risk to nearby residents - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare speaking at the opening of the field hospital.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare stated that the Multi-Purpose Hall Field Hospital poses no threat to residents nearby.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare made the assurance in his key-note address during the opening of the Covid-19 field hospital on Friday 27 November.

Prime Minister said the government is aware of public concerns regarding the location of the field hospital and the perceived risks to nearby residences.

“Let me assure everyone that no Covid-19 virus will be transmitted from the field hospital to the surrounding communities.

“Protecting the health of our workers and the public from the possible contraction of the virus from the patients is paramount,” Sogavare said.

He added there are also concerns from Reeves International workers that are currently working at the facilities that surround the field hospital.

“We have assured them that they are not in danger of infection,” Sogavare said.

He said the field hospital is equipped to minimize and reduce the chances of infection.

Also, Correctional Services of Solomon Islands (CSSI) will provide security at the field hospital.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA