HOTEL COST  - Solomon Star News

THE Government is spending close to $2million in hotel costs to accommodate our students studying in the Philippines.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury McKinnie Dentana on Sunday during the weekly talk-back show over the national broadcaster.

He told the show, that government is spending just over half a million dollars per hotel per month.

With four hotels being engaged by the government, its means, the cost is around $2million.

It's understood that amount excludes the meals.

The students have been accommodated in hotels since September.

Apart from the Government, the Forestry Association is also supporting the government to foot the bills of the students.

In light of the cost, the government has been working hard to repatriate the students home to reduce the cost.

Meanwhile, the Oversight Committee has agreed that the second flight which has been scheduled for last week is now being rescheduled for next Wednesday 9th December.

Last week's charter to Manila was aborted after six students were tested positive for COVID.

A charter flight to bring back 104 students in Port Vila, Vanuatu, and their dependents is being planned for next week.