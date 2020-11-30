RSIPF arrests 10 suspects for alleged production of kwaso in Makira Ulawa Province - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Kirakira Police Station in Makira Ulawa Province have arrested 10 men with their age ranging from 17 to 38 years for allegedly brewing kwaso at Wainari’i Village in West Makira on 24 November 2020.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Makira Province Chief Superintendent Peter Sitai says, “It is alleged that these men from Wainari’i Village on unknown dates during the months of September and November 2020, engaged themselves in kwaso production at the Village in west Makira.”

“Following this alleged activity, concerned members of the same community reported the matter to police at Kirakira that led to the investigation and arrest of the suspects.”

PPC Sitai adds, “The ten suspects were arrested and charged with the offence of restriction on making liquor contrary to section 52 of the Liquor Act. They have been released on strict bail conditions to appear before the Kirakira Magistrates’ Court on 10 December 2020.

“I appeal to all community leaders in Makira Ulawa Province to work together with the police to stop the activity of brewing kwaso to ensure this festive season is crime-free as alcohol is one of the drivers of crime in the community,” says PPC Sitai.



- RSIPF Media