Late PNG envoy farewelled - Solomon Star News

PM Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare laying a wreath in front of the Late Dr. John Balavu's casket.

THE Late Papua New Guinea (PNG) Acting High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands Dr. John Balavu was formally farewelled before being flown back to his home country, Monday.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, Foreign Affairs Minister Jeremiah Manele, Chief Justice Albert Palmer, and other ministers of the crown, senior government officials, and members of the Diplomatic Core were present at the Seventh Day Adventist church at Kukum for his funeral service.

In his condolence remarks, Manele on behalf of Solomon Islands expressed sympathy to the people of Papua New Guinea and the families of Late Dr. Balavu for the loss.

“To the spouse, friends, and families from PNG, we offer you our sincere condolence during these difficult times,” he said.

He said Dr. Balavu served as the Acting High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands from May 2019 until the day he left which is on 21st November 2020.

“He was a kind of person who serves with humility and always spoke with vision,” he said.

Manele said Late Dr. Balavu has contributed a lot to strengthen the bilateral relationship with PNG during his time as the Acting High Commissioner and has worked tirelessly to strengthen the bond between the two countries.

During his time in Solomon Islands, Late Dr. Balavu always attend Church services at the Kukum SDA church every Sabbath and for that reason, the Church also misses him.

A church pastor on behalf of the Church said Dr. Balavu was a humble and kind man of God who always supports church programs.

He said the Church will really miss him but his kindness and good memories will always be remembered.

Third Secretary to the Acting High Commissioner Ms. Bandy Charley said Dr. Balavu actually lost his loving spouse, Mrs. Glaze Balavu in 2016 and 2 daughters a year after.

He then left five adorable children with his 13 grandchildren back at Koki village in Port Moresby anticipating seeing and welcoming their loving, humble and caring granddad.

While serving in Solomon Islands, Late Balavu found and met a dear simple, and loving wife from Malaita and Western Province.

They both decided to settle and officially got married at Solomon Islands Court House on the 15th October 2020.

At the funeral service, members of the PNG High Commission Office in Honiara and PNG communities also shared their condolence to the loss so as the SDA Church.

Late Dr. Balabu’s casket was flown back to PNG later in the evening yesterday on a special chartered flight.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara