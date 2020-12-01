No new COVID case - Solomon Star News

SOLOMON Islands did not record any COVID-19 cases this week and the number of positive cases in quarantine is also reduced to eight.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed this during his weekly nation-wide address on Monday.

He said all passengers from Kiribati and Fiji were tested negative in their first tests and if their second tests which were done yesterday and today returned negative they should be released from quarantine on December 3rd.

“I am pleased to inform you all that there were no additional cases recorded since my last address,” the Prime Minister said.

The country’s total registered COVID-19 cases stand at 17.

However, Mr. Sogavare said of the 17 cases diagnosed, nine are now negative.

“I am also incredibly pleased to inform you all that as of yesterday, we have a total of eight positives.

“This means that of the 17 cases we diagnosed, nine are now negative,” he said.

He added that the next tests for all the previously positive cases were done yesterday and today.

“I will be able to update you on these results in my address next week,” the Prime Minister said.

To date, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services had conducted a total of 4731 tests.

Some Members of Parliament have questioned the testing capability of our COVID testing machines in parliament last week.

But Mr. Sogavare affirmed in his nationwide address that our test results are of an exceedingly high standard.

“Samples sent to our Reference Laboratories in Australia have met their quality assurance standards,” he said.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara