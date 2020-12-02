Efona vows to serve - Solomon Star News

RECENTLY elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Honiara has thanked the people of Central Honiara for giving him the mandate to represent them in Parliament and vows to serve them.

Alfred Efona made the acknowledgment when speaking in Parliament yesterday when contributing to the Sine Die Motion.

He told Parliament and the nation that he is prepared to carry out his duties as a Member of Parliament and to fulfill them.

“Am prepared to carry out my service both at the constituency and at the national level.

“I come as a servant and shall aspire to remain so that my duties are fulfilled,” he said.

He then acknowledged the people of Central Honiara for giving him the honour to lead them.

“I thank the people of Central Honiara for the mandate given to me.

“May God’s guiding hands continue to guide us and lead this country.

“May God bless Central Honiara and may God bless Solomon Islands,” he concluded.

Mr. Efona, who is with the United Party was elected during the 18th November by-election.

He also took the opportunity yesterday to thank other candidates who also contested the Central Honiara bye-election.

He appealed to them to work with him to develop the constituency.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara