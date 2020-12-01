MP on Facebook - Solomon Star News

MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for East Central Guadalcanal says the move to temporarily suspend Facebook (FB) in the country is important to manage information.

Speaking in Parliament, on Monday during the Sine Die Motion, Ishmael Avui said the plan is part of controlling information in the country and to avoid civil disorder.

He said the secret of running any country is the ability to manage information.

“Managing information is a tool applied by the government.

“Because lack of managing it can lead to civil disobedience,” he said, adding that things could get out of hand if there is no control.

He made reference to the Arab Movement and Black Matters Movement in the United States which led uprisings.

MP Avui, who is also the Minister of Lands and Housing said; “If you want to have decency in the society, you got to manage information and that’s what the government is trying to do.”

He said the country does not want to see fake news.

Meanwhile, the MP also took the opportunity yesterday to congratulate the newly elected MPs for Central Honiara and North East Guadalcanal following the November 18th bye-elections.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara