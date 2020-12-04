Ship for East Makira Constituency - Solomon Star News

MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for East Makira Constituency Lilly Maefai says her office is looking into getting a ship for her constituency.

She made the revelation when she spoke during the sine-die motion in parliament on Tuesday.

She stressed that given her constituency’s geographical location in the east of the island and irregular shipping services her constituency office is looking in that direction.

“I am hopeful that through the government we will be able to secure a ship for our constituency.

“The acquisition of a ship is a priority on my list and I will be pursuing that with the government next,” Mrs. Maefai told the parliament.

She further added that her constituency has a lot of potential in agriculture and fisheries but access to these resources and to market outlets in urban centres is critical.

“Regular shipping will see many dreams realized for her people,” she added.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara