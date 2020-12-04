SIM card registration soon  - Solomon Star News

THE Solomon Islands Government is amending the Telecommunications Act 2009 to allow for SIM Card registration before the proposed suspension of Facebook, the social media platform, takes effect.

Minister Peter Shanel Agovaka disclosed this in a news conference this week.

“My Ministry is currently working on a plan to simultaneously complete the amendment to include the SIM registration in the Telecommunications Act 2009 and to implement the Cabinet decision to suspend access to Facebook by working with the Cyber-security and Information Security Working group,” he said.

Mr. Agovaka said his Ministry has almost completed a draft bill, which would amend the Telecommunications Act for the inclusion of the compulsory registration of all SIM Cards.

The minister added the closure of this social media platform is temporary while policy and lawmakers explore ways in which this can be regulated so that individuals can be held accountable for what they say on social media.

“The re-opening of Facebook will be considered after the passage and implementation of this proposed legislation or if circumstances change,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom