Heritage Park Hotel hands over SBD$100,000 to Health - Solomon Star News

Following a fundraising organized by the Heritage Park Hotel Management to support health efforts against COVID-19, a sum of SBD 100,000 in cheque was handed today to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Mrs. Pauline McNeil, and health officials.

In handing over the funds raised, the General Manager of the 4-star Hotel Sanjay Bhargava said that the global pandemic is a common enemy not only for the government but also in the private sector. “As such tackling COVID-19 should be a collective effort from everyone and across all sectors, private sector included, thus the fundraising initiative”.

He also added that the support is also to show recognition and appreciation to the wonderful work that health and overall the government have done so far with COVID-19 preparedness and currently the containment and elimination of the virus within the managed facilities.

The HP Manager also thanked all individuals, private firms, and organizations who have come out to show their support at the fundraising stating that it goes to reaffirm the private sector’s solidarity towards the government and the commitment towards collective efforts against COVID-19.

MHMS PS Mrs. Pauline McNeil in response thanked the HP Management and staff for the tremendous job in organizing, coordinating, and promoting the fundraiser.

“Thank you indeed to the HP management and team for the recognition and support towards the fight against COVID-19. Also to all those who have responded to the call to participate and attend the fundraising drive, the ministry remains deeply appreciative and grateful towards your support”.

“Funds received will be utilized for continued efforts to strengthen health systems and enhance the effectiveness of the current efforts to contain and eliminate the virus within the managed facilities”, explained Mrs. McNeil.