Major road to link East, Central Malaita - Solomon Star News

A MAJOR 28 kilometre road construction linking East Kwarae and Central Kwara’ae is in the pipeline to begin next year.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Central Kwara’ae Jackson Fiulaua confirmed this in Parliament last week.

“I am happy to inform my good people of Central Kwara’ae and East Kwara’ae that I am looking forward to joining the MP of East Kwara’ae to work on establishing the new road,” he said.

Fiulaua said once the road is finished, it will link East Kwara’ae to Central Kwara’ae Constituency where the capital Auki is located.

“The new road will begin from Okwala village right across through Busuone village, Taba’a, Fulisango, Kilusakwalo, and to Auki Town.

He said the road if completed will also be accessible by people of East Kwaio.

Fiulawa said once it is complete; it would become one of the big achievements for Malaita Province.

“It’s going to be an important road that will provide easy access to Malaita people especially farmers as it will really help them to transport their produces to Auki to the market,” he said.

He then thanked the national government and especially the Minister of Infrastructure Development (MID) and MP for East Malaita for his assurance on behalf of the government in terms of support towards the road construction.

MP Fiulaua said assessment for the road has already carried out by one of the MID chief engineers.

“I look forward to ensuring the road is developed in time as our people really need it,” he said.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara