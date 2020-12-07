Manetoali on Traditional Governance Bill   - Solomon Star News

MINISTER for Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs Samuel Manetoali says the Traditional Governance and Customs Facilitation Bill (TGCFB) is now going through re-consultation with the people.

Manetoali highlighted this on the floor of Parliament during the sine-die motion last week.

“When all the consultations are done, it will again be brought before parliament and I want to assure you that it will be done properly this time around,” he said.

He said the government wants to see that the Bill is agreed and understood by everybody during the consultation before it reaches parliament.

Manetoali said it’s an important Bill for the traditional leaders and it must be prepared well before it reaches parliament and becomes an Act of the nation.

“Our traditional leaders were already there before any government or any churches came and our communities and villages have been led by our traditional leaders especially chiefs, tribal leaders,” he said.

He then acknowledged the role of traditional leaders, elders for their important roles in the communities.

“Chiefs and elders are the important people in our villages because they are the ones looking after the village every day, settle disputes, call for community work as well as welcoming strangers,” he said.

This paper understands just a few months ago, a consultation was held with 60 youths from the provinces of Rennell/Bellona, Central Islands, Makira, Temotu, and Isabel provinces at the Ginger Beach Resort in West Guadalcanal.

Earlier reports stated consultation was also held with members and Executive of the Solomon Islands Bar Association (SIBA) at the Heritage Park Hotel as well as consultation with the National Judiciary.

Given the diversity of the country’s traditional cultures, consultations on the Bill have also scheduled to include all other ethnic groups in the country.



By IAN M.KAUKUI

