Maelanga: Infrastructure development vital - Solomon Star News

THE Minister of Infrastructure Development (MID) and Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga says the development of our economic infrastructures is paramount for economic development.

Maelanga made the statement on the floor of Parliament last week during the sine-die motion.

He said the government through his ministry is working on the construction of wharves, roads, and bridges in major agriculture production areas.

“Therefore, different plans are set in place for each province,” he said.

However, he said these infrastructure developments are all to serve the same goal to connect people to markets and to improve access to social services.

He said in terms of our nation’s interest and security, economic development must be strongly aligned with appropriate infrastructure so as to capture our values for a peaceful Solomon Islands.

“The redirection, therefore, will be centred on the economic needs of this country and enhanced social service needs through strategic land connectivity and sea infrastructure services,” he added.

Maelanga said currently the government has worked with all of the provinces with different infrastructure plans to achieve its goal of economic development.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom