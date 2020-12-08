$200M CONTRIBUTION - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, meets Western Provincial delegation upon his arrival in Munda.



WESTERN Province (WP) has contributed immensely in log export duty which recorded around $200 million per year.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare revealed in his official speech to mark the Western Provincial second Appointed Day in Noro yesterday.

Sogavare said that this accounts for almost half of a total duty.

“There are two sustainable forestry plantations located in the Western Province,” he added.

They are Kolombangara Forest Plantation Limited (KFPL) and Eagon Pacific Plantation Limited.

He further added that in the country there are only two veneer factories that produce veneer products for export.

Eagon Pacific Plantation Limited is one of them and is producing veneer products currently from its own plantation.

Sogavare told Western Province that the Government through the Ministry of Finance and Treasury is encouraging investors to move into investing in plywood production

At the moment Sogavare said Eagon Pacific Plantation Limited is looking into plywood production in the coming years.

He encouraged KFPL to also establish it’s downstream processing division going forward since round log export is declining.

Sogavare was accompanied by some of his Government Ministers, backbenchers, and a number of his Political Appointees.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara