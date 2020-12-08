SOGAVARE PRAISED  - Solomon Star News

Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare has been praised for his leadership.

GOVERNMENT Ministers and backbenchers have taken their time to praise the leadership of the country’s Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare describing him as a strong leader in this unprecedented time.

The 11th Parliament which ended on Thursday saw Members of Parliament (MPs) took their time to debate the motion of sine-die.

But Government Ministers of the Crown and their backbenchers took their time to thank the leadership of Sogavare apart from other issues.

It's understood that the country is currently going through a very tough time as the global pandemic COVID-19 is hitting hard on the economy, health systems, and government service delivery.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana expressed in his debate that this COVID-19 impacts on the country, calls for strong leadership.

“The swift action taken by Prime Minister and the DCGA government in February to commit SBD$26 million for the COVID-19 preparedness and response plan showed that this is a responsible government.

“Thank you Honourable Prime Minister for your wise leadership,” Dr. Togamana said on the floor of the parliament.

Deputy Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga also highlighted some of the wise decisions Sogavare did as the country is still struggling with COVID-19.

He further stated that the prime minister has stood his ground even when people criticised him and the current government.

“Mr. Speaker this is a very responsible government under the leadership of Sogavare,” he said.

He further thanked Sogavare for leading the country especially in these very tough times caused by COVID-19.

Other ministers and backbenchers also shared the same sentiments and stated that this the kind of leadership the country needs.

They also thanked Sogavare for making the decision to suspend Facebook which was heavily criticised by government critics and the general public.

Minister for Mines Bradley Tovosia on the Facebook matter thanked Sogavare and his Cabinet for making that bold decision to protect the nation.

Meanwhile, time after time the general public and the government critics continue to criticise the prime minister and his government over some of the decisions they made.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara