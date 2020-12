One of the gardens flatten by flood waters.

PEOPLE of Kukele in Choiseul Province are calling on responsible authorities for food supplies after flooding destroyed their food gardens last week.

A spokesperson for the people Ken Silas said their gardens were destroyed by flooding from the heavy rain on Sunday, November 29th.

Mr. Silas said many of their food gardens were ready for harvest this month as people prepared for Christmas and New Year holidays.

Unfortunately, he said no garden was spared.

“Now people will not have food for Christmas.

“We need help,” Mr. Silas said.

No household was destroyed by the floods.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

HONIARA NEWSROOM