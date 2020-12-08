RSIPF investigates death incident in East Honiara - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Henderson Police Station in Guadalcanal Province are investigating a death incident that occurred at the Island nightclub, East of Honiara on 6 November 2020.

It is alleged that a fast-moving vehicle hit the deceased in front of the Island Night Club in the Henderson area during an argument and rock-throwing between two parties. The deceased was transported to the National Referral Hospital (NRH) in Honiara by his relatives and but died shortly afterward. During the incident, other properties including the Island Night Club building and a vehicle was also damaged.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Alfred Uiga says, “The matter was reported at the Henderson Police Station and officers attended the incident and manage to calm the situation between the two parties.”

“The matter was mediated at the Henderson Police Station where both parties agreed to reconcile while the investigation into the cause of death continues. So far no arrests have been made and Police strongly appeal to the general public in and around the Henderson area to come forward with any information they may have on this sad incident.”

“Our condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased for the loss of their loved one.”

“RSIPF acknowledges the relatives of the deceased for cooperating with the police to allow an investigation into the death incident to continue,” says PPC Alfred Uiga.





