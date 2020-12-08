PM lauds WP  - Solomon Star News

PM Sogavare delivering his speech at Western province's 2nd Appointed Day celebrations in Noro on Monday.

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has acknowledged the government and people of Western Province for their tremendous contribution towards nation-building, Monday.

Sogavare made the acknowledgment on behalf of the national government and the people of Solomon Island to the people of Western Province in Noro.

“Hon Premier please allow me to acknowledge and also congratulate our working population, other government officials, churches, and the private sector.

“You have worked tirelessly with dignity and integrity in developing this Province and our country as a whole,” Sogavare said.

He further told the Western Province people that their commitments and sacrifice is greatly appreciated.

“Our country owes you a debt of gratitude,” he added.

Sogavare on the same note thanked the business houses, companies, and foreign investors for their contributions in developing Western Province and the country.

“This province has contributed a lot in the development of this nation and has played a significant part in the socio-economic development of Solomon Islands,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sogavare reminded companies and private investors who are operating in the Western Province to be good corporate citizens and to adhere to the laws and Provincial ordinances.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara