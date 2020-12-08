Western Province stages big day - Solomon Star News

NORO and Munda in New Georgia came alive on Monday with the celebration of the 37th Western Provincial Second Day event.

The main event marking the provincial day was held at the Noro tuna park.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare was the guest of honour during the event.

He led a high-level delegation including members of his ministers, backbenchers, and political appointees to the event.

During his speech, PM Sogavare acknowledged the contribution of the province to the national economy.

While in Noro, PM and his delegation conducted a number of site visits.

In Munda, a new jetty and market house was also unveiled and handed over to the Western Provincial Government.

The two projects were funded under the CAUSE project.

The second appointed day also coincided with the launching of the Rovianna Lagoon Festival.





