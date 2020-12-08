RSIPF boosts security for Solomon Cup semi-finals and grand final  - Solomon Star News

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Honiara have commended the football fans, players and members of the public for the good behaviour shown during the pool matches of the Solomon Cup Football Tournament which has been going on at the Lawson Tama Stadium during the past week.

Provincial Police Commander, Honiara City Superintendent George Paikai says, “Police have been happy with the good behaviour shown on and off the field by the supporters of the provincial and Honiara City teams during the pool knockout matches. No major incidences have been recorded as supporters continue to respect each other and the outcome of the matches.”

“We call on all football fans and the general public to continue this good behaviour for the semi-final matches tomorrow (9 December 2020) and the grand final on Saturday 12 December 2020.”

“The Police Solomon Cup Operation 2020 will be boosted for the semi-finals and the grand final. Traffic officers will also be patrolling our streets especially around the Lawson Tama Stadium to ensure that there are no unnecessary traffic hold-ups.”

“I call on football fans to enjoy the matches with mutual respect and acceptance irrespective of the outcome of the finals. Let us cheer respectfully and avoid using abusive words to other fans,” says PPC Paikai.

“As part of the preparations for the Solomon Islands hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games, let us showcase empathy and let us be conscious as law-abiding citizens of this country. In doing so, it will complement a good reputation for us prior to the hosting of the Pacific Games.”

“To the players in all the teams participating during the finals, we would like to encourage you not to involve in misconducts or incite your supporters that could lead to violence. I kindly urge you all to respect the decision of the match officials,” says PPC Paikai.

He adds, “Police officers will be checking at the gates of Lawson Tama Stadium for anyone who may be planning to enter the stadium with alcohol or any possible weapons to disturb the tournament. Let us show the world that we are the Happy Isles and we are a sport-loving nation.”

- RSIPF Media