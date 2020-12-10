Commissioner Manelusi announces seven promotions - Solomon Star News

The Correctional Service Solomon Island (CSSI) Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi has formally announced the promotion of seven new senior officers.

He made the announcement at the Correctional Service Headquarter at Rove yesterday the 9 December 2020.

During the Ceremony, CSSI Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi said that he is pleased to inform that the Police and Prison Service Commission in its meeting on the 13th of November 2020 and 2nd December 2020 approved an accelerated promotion for the following Officers.

Inspector Catherine Kere promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent, Staff Sergeant Lawrence Meke promoted to the rank of Superintendent, Staff Sergeant David Peliga to Superintendent, Staff Sergeant Brian Mara to Superintendent, Staff Sergeant Mark Rofeta to Inspector, Sergeant Raylyn Ape to the rank of Inspector and Revd. Tohutohuniu to the rank of Inspector – Chaplaincy CSSI.

Commissioner Gabriel Manelusi congratulated each of them during a short ceremony to mark the officer’s promotion.

He strongly urged the newly promoted officers to lead by example, build trust within the external and internal stakeholders, maintain high discipline and commitment.

In response, Chief Superintendent Catherine Kere thanked and acknowledged Commissioner Manelusi and his Executive for having recognised the potential in them.

She said that the newly promoted officers will definitely strive to lead with integrity and to advance the work of CSSI in the country.

- CSSI