Gina: assistance for aqua-culture sector important - Solomon Star News

While developments in the infrastructure sector are gratifying and commendable, there is little progress being made in other sectors.

This sentiment was echoed by the premier of Western Province, David Gina in his speech to mark the province’s 37 Second Appointed Day in Noro on Monday.

Premier Gina said that such disparity is disappointing and hence, a reallocation of resources is paramount to ensure these over-looked sectors are addressed.

He said West is a province with multifaceted reef systems, lagoons, and closed knit islands.

‘’Small fisheries projects should already be seen in every major village and populated areas,’’ he said.

‘’Aquafarming, comprising fish, sea cucumber, clamshell amongst others could have been developed and market outlets organized,’’ he adds.

He further added that apart from some assistance to seaweed farmers, the rest of the sector is left to fend for itself.

He said little else has come from the central Ministry to exploit the West’s sea-based commercial potentials.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU