Sigimanu calls for positive reporting  - Solomon Star News

Solomon Airlines, Commercial Manager, Colin Sigimanu has stated this when presenting the Airlines’ situation during the Media Association of Solomon Islands (MASI) three-day workshop on strengthening the capacity of journalists to report on the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Positive reporting from the media will create a positive impact on the country’s development,” he said yesterday.
“When you run a lot of negativity; you will create a lot of negativity with no benefits,” he said.
However, he stated when running positive statements or making positive statements will create positivity in a working environment.
He added people will become alive and moving, making things happen because positivity gives them support and hope.
“The cooperation I will ask from you media, to run stories on how you will twist the mentality and mindset of the people to become positive in a challenging and difficult situation.
“There will always be a hope in the future if we all put our minds and work together to look at what lies ahead,” Sigimanu said.
By ESTHER NURIA
NEWSROOM HONIARA