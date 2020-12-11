GO HOME, TILL THE LAND - Solomon Star News

MINISTER of Finance and Treasury Harry Kuma is urging youths and people who aimlessly roam the streets of Honiara to go home and till their land.

He made this comment during his contribution to the sine-die motion in parliament last week.

“We should learn from the success stories of rural kava farmers continuously told through the local media.

“For example in Malaita Province, kava farming is gaining popularity and people are earning money from it.

“The same can be said about Temotu, Isabel, and Western Provinces.

“We should return home and stop wasting time roaming the streets of Honiara aimlessly,” he stressed.

It was understood that interest in kava farming is growing rapidly in the provinces with young people taking the lead, especially in Malaita.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock is also assisting kava farmers with kava training and providing them with basic tools.

Kuma said this is the time to engage in such activities than wasting your time in Honiara.

“This is the time for us to be serious with farming in our rural areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, young people, school dropouts, and people looking for ways to make money are flooding the national capital Honiara every day.

They come to Honiara from their villages living their land hoping to find a better life in the crowded Honiara city.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara