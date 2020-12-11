West plans special hub - Solomon Star News

Premier of Western Province (WP) is planning to establish such a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in or near Noro, Western Province.

Premier David Gina made this statement in his speech marking the province’s 37th Second Appointed Day celebrations in Noro on Monday.

Mr. Gina said that the Western Provincial Government (WPG) would like to seriously explore this idea.

“My government will further discuss this idea with the national government with the view to get this economic development hub going,” he said.

‘’We know that such a development is sure to attract more Foreign Direct Investments into the province,’’ he added.

He further said that having such a site in or near Noro is advantageous because of the international seaport, airport, good communication network, and transportation systems that are already on the ground.

Premier Gina added that the National Government would generate much revenue from it and literally thousands of jobs for the locals.

He said that WP can accommodate such a major undertaking. ‘

He further added that for such development projects to be successful, the support of development partners is indispensably paramount - partners such as Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, the World Bank, the Asian Development, NGO’s to name a few.

‘’I must say that we owe them deep gratitude and appreciation for their assistance,’’ he said.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU