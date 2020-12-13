SINU graduates first Post Grads - Solomon Star News

The graduates with the SINU Chancellor and the Pro-Vice Chancellor and guest speakers.

The first 16 Post Graduate Diploma in Health Leadership and Management had graduated on Friday 11 December at the Solomon Islands National University (SINU) Tourism Complex.

The Health Leadership and Management Program is developed in response to the complex and persistent management issues that constrain health service management within the structural, resourcing, and cultural environment of the country.

Dean of the Faculty of Nursing Medicine and Health Sciences (FNMHS) and Acting Pro-vice Chancellor Corporate, Ms. Verzilyn Isom said the first 16 post graduates are very special because they are the pioneers of the program.

She said that the PS then the late Dr. Tennett Dalipanda approached WHO to support the course in terms of design and delivery.

“Hence, a team from MOH (Dr. Gregory Gilini, George Pego, and a lady from the public service and myself left for Sydney for consultation and development of the course.

“It is intended that the graduates will contribute to the implementation of the current National Health Strategic Plan and plans beyond and provide leadership in the provinces, hospitals, and departments across the health sector by strengthening health management at all levels including periphery and thereby improving the quality of health services and the health of Solomon Islands’ populations,” Ms. Isom said.

She acknowledged PS McNeil for the confidence she has in the FNMHS/SINU to provide the most needed training for purposes of health services delivery.

She thanked WHO Country Director, Dr. Sevil for the funds to support the delivery of the program and the sponsorship for the students.

“SINU senate for the approval of the course and for ensuring quality assurance, for the staff of the FNMHS and Human Resource Alliance (HRDA) Sydney for the technical support and the delivery of the course,” Ms. Isom said.

WHO Health System Coordinator, Dr. Magdi Kasem congratulated the graduates and said their achievement is not the end to their education process, but a start to a new process.

Dr. Kasem said the program is very important because it provides skills to the graduates to perform their respective roles in the community more efficiently.

SINU, Chancellor, Sir Dr. Nathan Kere congratulated the graduates and thanked their sponsors, SINU staff, and their family members because, without them, the graduates would not have attained such achievement.

“Graduates you are now part of the team of health workers and health leaders,” Sir Kere said.

He encouraged the graduates to serve in their respective fields of work with honesty, humility, and credibility.

John Harara when speaking on behalf of the graduates sincerely acknowledged the wisdom of the late PS Dennett Dalipanda in identifying the importance of the course.

He thanked the MHMS, WHO, SINU/FNMHS, and their family members for their support and trust.

“Let us go to the world and be exemplary, active, creative, innovative, honest, and eager to learn more from others, especially experienced leaders and managers, for they have a lot to share with us. To be a good leader, mentor, coach begins with being a good learner, listener, so let us always open a room for other people’s knowledge and skills to come in. You should never forget that an experience dog never scratches where there is nothing,” Mr. Harara said.

By ESTHER NURIA

