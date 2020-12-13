Maoro Community receives new school hall - Solomon Star News

MPA for ward 29 in central Kwara’ae Felix Bosokuru (left) cutting the ribbon to hand over the school hall to Maoro community high school as RDP rep Moses Rouhana looks on.

Malaita Alliance for Rural Advancement Government has congratulated Maoro Community High school in Central Kwara’ae constituency for having taken delivery of a new double-storey school hall building on 10 December 2020.

The building project was funded by the Rural Development Program (RDP).

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the guest of honour and Malaita Provincial Assembly member for ward 29 Felix Bosokuru acknowledged and thanked RDP for funding the project for one of the populated community high schools in his ward.

He said MARA government has joined other organizations in congratulating Maoro Community High school, parents, and students for being recipients of a very important infrastructure.

He said such a project requires the injection of a lot of funds, mobilization, and commitment to ensure its success.

“Without the collaborative efforts of the different groups and players, we would not have been able to see such an infrastructure,” Bosokuru said.

“Thank you RDP for the project, your contribution is definitely changing lives within the community,” Bosokuru said.

However, he reminded the community of Maoro to own the building and take good care of the facility so that it continues to serve not only the current generation but also those yet to come.





By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau