MASI COVID-19 workshop successful  - Solomon Star News

A three-day workshop on Strengthening the Capacity of Solomon Islands Journalists to report on the Covid-19 Pandemic has been successfully conducted at the King Solomon Hotel.

The workshop which ran from 8 to 10 December was organized by the Training Sub-Committee of the Solomon Islands Media Association (MASI) with funding support from the U.S Embassy in Port Moresby under the Public Affairs Small Grant Program.

The workshop aims to improve the quantity and quality of media coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impacts on the national economy.

Speaking during the closing of the workshop, MASI President Georgina Kekea said that MASI’s role is to provide strong leadership and support to its members in the media industry.

“To provide up to date quality news and information to all Solomon Islanders without fear or favour,” Ms. Kekea said.

She further said that during this unprecedented time, it is critical for the media to disseminate the right, factual, and accurate information to the public given especially the current State of Public Emergency (SoPE).

“However, media roles remain the same, but the media must provide balanced reporting on issues as a matter of ethics of the profession.

“I hope the three days’ workshop enhances and enlightens your understanding and knowledge and help you build and strengthen your network,” Ms. Kekea said.

She also took the time to thank the MASI Sub-Training Committee for their effort and hard work to secure funding support for the workshop.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Emma Omasi thanked MASI, Sub-Training Committee, guest speakers, and the US government for their support.

“We have learned a lot during the three days session and I am confident that we are now equipped with the right tools and knowledge to live up to what is expected of us as journalists,” Ms. Omasi said.

MASI Vice President, Douglas Marau said the workshop is particularly tailored to help journalists in their careers.

Speaking on behalf of MASI Training Sub-Committee, Senior Journalist Priestly Habru thanked the participants and guest speakers for giving their time to help journalists understand their responsibilities and roles in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA