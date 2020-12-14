STUDENTS’ ACTION PROBED - Solomon Star News

A FULL investigation is underway involving some of our local students for breaching hotel rules in Manila, Philippines.

This came after reports claimed drinks believed to be alcohol were brought into hotels.

Not only that but positive cases have been reported from the hotels where the students are accommodated.

Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmie Rodgers during yesterday’s talk-back show over the national broadcaster said such a report is putting everyone else in the hotel at risk.

Following the last repatriation flight from Manila on Wednesday, most of the remaining students have been placed in two hotels.

Previously, four hotels have been engaged.

“All remaining local students in the Philippines are now placed in two hotels in Manila, while waiting for the final repatriation flight on the 11th January 2021,” he said.

But, Dr. Rodgers said the Oversight Committee has received reports of students taking in drinks into the new hotels which the hotel management is unhappy with.

He added there are reports of positive cases coming out from the hotels, something the government did not expect.

Dr. Rodgers said the Committee had received reports that some of the students have been sneaking out and back into the hotels which is putting the lives of other students at risk.

“We are investing in the reports.”

He added it's important to note that those who are doing the wrong thing are putting the lives of others at risk.

The SPM said a point to consider is that should there be an outbreak in the hotels then the proposed flight for January 11th will be canceled.

“We ask the students who are left behind to respect the rules so that you can come home,” he said.

He further warned students who breach the rules that if they are found, they will be asked to leave and find their own way home.

“For those who break the rules, we might ask you to leave the institutions, fend for yourselves and look for your own way home,” he said.





By MOFFAT MAMU

Newsroom, Honiara