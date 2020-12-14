RSIPF witnesses launching of Green Valley Community by-law in Honiara - Solomon Star News

The National Crime Prevention Department of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and the Police Brass Band participated in the launching ceremony of the Green Valley Community By-Law in East Honiara on 13 December 2020.

The Chairman of the Green Valley Community Peter Bubulu says, “Green Valley Community is the first community to launch its by-law in Honiara City with a theme, Excellence Household Governance for a Better Green Valley.” The theme simply calls for support towards enhancing good parenting styles in every household of Green valley, in order to achieve a peaceful community. Good Governance is when you are honest with everything you do for your own family and yourself.”

“I believe that if we can invest in our young parents our future will be better than today. With good leadership in a household, we will have a good community and a good nation.”

“The Green Valley Community had volunteered to assist police since early this year and today we are now witnessing the cooperation of a few individuals, women, and elders in the community that believe in the peaceful development of Green Valley. Looking after our community is everybody’s responsibility,” says Mr. Bubulu.

Director of the National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent Solomon Sisimia says, “It takes people with great innovative minds to make something out of nothing or change a bad situation into something good like we are now witnessing in the Green Valley Community with the establishment of the community policing committee. This is what we want for all communities within Honiara to do in order to live peacefully as part of working together with our government as we try to fight the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

“On behalf of the RSIPF Commissioner I want to acknowledge the chiefs, elders, committee members, and people of Green Valley Community for the great work that all of you have done to make your community a peaceful community one by initiating the by-law. This will really help the RSIPF maintain law and order in this community,” says Superintendent Sisimia.

- RSIPF Media