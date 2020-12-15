Driver charged for traffic offences  - Solomon Star News

A male driver has been charged after his vehicle collided with another vehicle at the Kola Ridge Bus Stop in East Honiara on Sunday, 13 December 2020.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Traffic Department made the arrest and charged the driver, a statement from Police Media Unit said.

It is alleged that the male driver was driving a Toyota short boot sprinter car when he collided with another vehicle owned by the Honiara City Council (HCC) in front of the Kola Ridge Bus stop.

Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fred Satu said, “The accused allegedly at fault during the collision of the two vehicles is the driver of the Toyota short boot sprinter. He was taken to the National Traffic Centre and dealt with.”

The accused driver was charged with three counts including:

• Careless and inconsiderate driving contrary to section 40 (1) of the Road and Transport Act cap 131;

• Driving under the influence of alcohol contrary to section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act cap 13; and

• Driving without a valid driver’s licence Contrary to section 20 (1) Road Transport Act Cap 131.

The accused has been bailed to appear in the Honiara Magistrates’ Court on 9 February 2021.

“I want to remind the general public to continue to abide by our traffic laws as they are there to safeguard us.

“Drivers and vehicle owners are reminded to take extra care while driving on our roads as we approach the festive season when a lot of activities will be happening in Honiara,” said Superintendent Satu.

- RSIPF Media