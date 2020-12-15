Dad claims police mistreats his 13-year old son - Solomon Star News

The Managing Director of G8 Family Accommodation in Kira Kira, George Gapiara has claimed the Makira Ulawa Provincial Police in Kira Kira has mistreated his 13-year-old son.

He said the Kira Kira Police had arrested his son and another boy in connection with a missing mobile phone.

Mr. Gapiara complained that his son was allowed only to have his pants on, had his hands on the wall, and stood on his toes while security officers gave him a security check.

He said when he saw his son in that position, he nearly burst into tears, adding it was a harsh treatment for a teenager.

Mr. Gapiara said when he was asked to go and see his son at the Kira Kira Police Station following his arrest, he had expected the police to be giving him a more rehabilitating treatment because he is a teenager.

He said unfortunately that was not the case because he was given the kind of treatment normally given to hard criminals.

Mr. Gapiara said his son, Junior George Gapiara who is known as Jojo to his friends was arrested on December 4 and was released from the Police Station the following day after spending a night there.

But Senior Sergeant Ngelea said it is normal for police to give the same treatment when they carry out security checks on those they have arrested.

He said it is really for security purposes, the security of those being apprehended and those of the police officers carrying out the security checks.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent