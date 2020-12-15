BSP Kira Kira Agent virtually ran out of money Dec 11  - Solomon Star News

The day of December 11, 2020, was a chaotic day for the residents of Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of the Makira Ulawa Province, who wanted to get money from the Bank South Pacific Agent for the weekend.

The bank virtually ran out of cash, so much so, the two hardworking officers who found themselves in the desperate situation had started calling the major business houses in and around the provincial capital to go to deposit money in the bank.

The efforts obviously frustrated their customers who waited all morning and afternoon to withdraw money for the weekend.

Then, the system went down so it was impossible to have customers’ accounts updated.

Then another problem cropped up, cash power users were not able to get cash power top-ups as the Telekom network had stopped functioning since Thursday night.

The network was finally reactivated Sunday afternoon (Dec 13) which meant many cash power users in Kira Kira had to use their mobile torches as light, but mobile batteries too went flat because their owners had no power to have them charged.

Well, Kira Kira residents had their shares of problems at the weekend, but they hope the same will not be repeated as everyone looks forward to a Happy and Merry Christmas break.





By George Atkin

Kira Kira Correspondent