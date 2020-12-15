QBE donates to Red Cross - Solomon Star News

QBE Insurance Solomon Islands Branch Manager Ernest Teutao right and Solomon Islands Red Cross Society President Mr. Mockson Aáron (second from right) and officers of both institutions posing with the donated cheque.

This is during the National Society’s Annual Fundraising Dinner held at the Cowboys Grill Bar and Restaurant recently.

Speaking in response to the donation, Solomon Islands Red Cross Society President Mr. Mockson Aáron thanked QBE Insurance for considering making the donation to the humanitarian organisation.

“I would like to take this moment to sincerely acknowledge QBE Insurance for this great donation.

“As a humanitarian organisation mandated to serve the most vulnerable in the Solomon Islands, we look forward to ensuring our people in the communities benefit from the activities of the National Society that will be made possible through this great donation,” Mr. Aáron said.

The QBE Foundation has partnered with impactful not-for-profit organisations around the world to protect vulnerable communities, enable financial resilience, strengthen health and wellbeing, and build more inclusive, sustainable communities since 2011.

In November 2019, QBE announced its first global disaster relief and climate resilience partnership with two of the world’s leading humanitarian agencies – the Australian Red Cross and Save the Children.

The three-year partnership will enable the rapid mobilisation of support for disaster relief activities in response to catastrophic events, and support disaster preparedness and climate resilience initiatives for vulnerable communities around the world.

QBE Pacific General Manager Andrea Croy said QBE was pleased to make this donation as an extension of the work they are doing with the Red Cross.

“Through the Australia Pacific QBE Foundation, we are proud to present this donation to Red Cross for a grant to support the purchase of a storage container to aid its Branch in Rennell and Bellona Province.

“We hope this will enable the storage of materials they need to deploy locally should a natural disaster occur,” Ms. Croy said.

“As a global insurer, we see first-hand the impacts natural disasters have on our customers and the communities in which we operate.

“We know that when disaster strikes, it’s vital that resources can be deployed quickly to support communities, both in the immediate response and to assist in their long-term recovery.”

The Solomon Islands Red Cross Society also took the occasion to present an award to QBE Insurance for becoming the champion of the annual fundraising dinner for the year 2020.

This is along with Solomon Islands Ports Authority (SIPA) who received an award for providing all-year-round support to the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society fundraising initiative in the year 2020. In presenting the award to QBE Insurance, the National Society Secretary-General Mr. Clement Manuri highlights that this award is to show the gratefulness of the Society to QBE Insurance for their support.

“The National Society is so thankful for having all of the partners and supporters of our annual fundraising event. In saying that, I am glad as the Secretary-General of the Solomon Islands Red Cross Society to present this award to QBE for being the firm that champions the annual fundraising dinner 2020,” Mr. Manuri stated.

“This is not the first time QBE has donated to support the Red Cross and that as an auxiliary to the national government, we applaud the company’s continual assistance to us to be able to reach out and touch lives of those who are vulnerable who may be devastated during disasters or emergencies and to help communities to make sure they remain resilient towards the effects of disasters,” he added.