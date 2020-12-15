Kukum Market delay clarified - Solomon Star News

The new Kukum market structure, almost a year on.

CONSTRUCTION of the new Kukum Market is expected to complete early next year.

Honiara City clerk Rence Sore confirmed this to Solomon Star, Tuesday.

“We were actually expected to complete the building by the end of this year but that was not possible.

“We are likely to complete the Market Project in the first quarter of next year and should be opened for use straight after,” he said.

Mr. Sore clarified the construction progress of the new Kukum Market after a Honiara resident Ian Hoasihau questioned the slow progress of the construction work.

Mr. Hoasihau said the national government under the Economic Stimulus Package contributed $1.3million towards the project but the project is still far from completion.

“That building should have been completed before the end of this year.

“It seems that no proper planning is done prior to the project, let alone how the funds are to be used.

“It is not right to grant approval for funding when no architectural plan is in place to see the type of building and the expenses such a project would attract,” a concerned Mr. Hoasihau said.

He then called on the Honiara City Council (HCC) to explain to the general public why it is taking so long for the building to complete.

But Mr. Sore said work on the building is still on schedule.

He said in terms of finances, they have already used up all funding support provided by the National Government, World Bank, and HCC.

“Since we have already used up that funding support, we are now relying entirely on HCC revenue to complete the building,” Mr. Sore said.

He said due to COVID-19, they find it difficult to secure additional support from other donors or partners.

However, he said they are hoping to complete the building using HCC revenue collections by late January or early February 2021.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom