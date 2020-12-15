Japan hands over new dormitory to St Joseph Moli School - Solomon Star News

THE Government of Japan last week officially hand over a new boys' dormitory building, built at the cost of over $700,000 to St Joseph Moli Catholic Secondary School in Moli, Choiseul Province.

The project at St Joseph’s Moli Catholic Secondary School is part of the Government of Japan’s ongoing assistance for the Grassroots and Human Security Project Scheme for the people of Solomon Islands.

Embassy of Japan representative in Honiara Hiro Takegami was at the handing over ceremony in Moli.

Ms. Takegami said she hoped the new double-storey building will benefit many generations of Moli community and the surrounding areas and be remembered as a symbol of friendship between the two peoples of Japan and Solomon Islands for many years to come.

She said one of Japan’s priority areas under their Grassroots and Human Security Project Scheme in the Solomon Islands is to support basic education through the construction of school facilities such as classroom buildings for students.

“Under Japan’s Grassroots and Human Security Scheme, school project is one of the top priority areas to focus on basic human needs of the people of Solomon Islands.

“Japan recognizes that education is the base of a human resource, the base of the society and base of the country and I believe that people of Japan are also happy to hear later on that each school plays an active role for the prosperity of Solomon Islands.

“Therefore, the Embassy of Japan is willing to continue our efforts in assistance for the education field to see more happy faces in many places of Solomon Islands and to cultivate the cordial relationship between Japan and Solomon Islands,” Ms. Takegami said.

She then thanked School Principal Mr. Henry Deomupala and the school board members for their strong leadership toward the completion of the project as well as the contractors who made a great job in terms of finalizing within a 1-year timeframe with high quality of building construction.

Mr. Deomupala said the handing over of the new dormitory marks another milestone in the history of St Joseph Moli Catholic Secondary School.

He said to get such a gift from a different country is a blessing for Moli community, Choiseul Province, and even the Solomon Islands.

“In seeing our need for better infrastructure for better and quality education, your government of Japan has a heart for our children in providing the most highly, well standard planned building,” he said.

Mr. Deomupala said the building itself will boost the standard of learning and teaching because the school environment has a big impact on teaching and learning for high and quality education.

“Therefore, we the staff, students, parents and community of Moli give our sincere thanks to you Miss Hiro on behalf of your government of Japan, your office namely Mr. Lenny and who else might contribute towards the competition of the project.

“Please, convey our thankfulness to your government of Japan and your office in Honiara,” he said.

He then assured Japan that it will be part of their commitment and obligation to take care and look after the building.

“This building will also be a model for future buildings and will remind us of the good relationship with your government of Japan and St Joseph Moli Catholic Secondary School, Moli community, our Catholic Diocese of Gizo, and even Choiseul Province.

The exact cost of the building is SBD $701,722.28.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara.