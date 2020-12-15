CALLS TO STRENGTHEN YOUTH GOVERNANCE IN WEST - Solomon Star News

THERE is an urgent need to address issues affecting youths in the country.

This was the statement of Western Province Youth desk officer Trina Paroi at the opening of a three-day Leadership Training in Gizo, Western Province on Tuesday.

Ms. Paroi said there are many challenging issues that our youths are facing today.

She said issues such as the health and well-being of our youths must be addressed.

“Youths are facing sexual violence, abuse, and mental health issues.

“Suicide rates by youths are also escalating,” a concerned Ms. Paroi said.

She said to address these issues; youths need to be involved in decision-making bodies to engage in advocating for youths around the province as well as for the country.

She added that there is also a need for youths to have more knowledge and understanding of how politics can influence them.

She said even the establishment of recreational facilities, activities, and public spaces for youths to engage in constructive activities for their communities and people are important.

In Western Province, Ms. Paroi said the geographical setting and distribution are also affecting the development of youths in the province.

“Youths need more capacity training on various subjects like entrepreneur youth programs which involve agriculture-based businesses and engagement in business ventures,” the desk officer said.

“Education and skills training for youth employment is also needed and it is important.

“And also governance and leadership training for youths must be always conducted to help our youths in the province,” she added.

She said it is her hope that future provincial government leaders will also take issues affecting youths in the province seriously.

The workshop will end on Thursday.





By ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU