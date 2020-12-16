Claims DCGA attempts to weaken MARA gov’t  - Solomon Star News

THE DCGA government is working behind the scenes to have Malaita Provincial Secretary Fredrick Fa’abasua either returned to Honiara or sacked even.

A reliable source revealed that DCGA though the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) is doing everything in its capacity to have PS Fa'abasua return to Honiara or kicked out as PS for Malaita Province.

In the latest move, MPGIS is working behind the scenes to have the Malaita PS signature removed from the Provincial Bank Account.

Information obtained claimed that the Malaita PS only returned to his workstation without signing any agreement with the responsible ministry to have him reinstated after his untimely recall which triggered the protest in Auki back in September of this year.

The MARA executive has passed a resolution in support of the PS to remain in office.

However, by the look of things, the responsible ministry has not taken the resolution seriously as it keeps on pushing for Mr. Fa'abasua to have his signature removed from the Provincial Bank Account.

The MARA government together with the provincial workers and Malaita public sees the current PS as the right person for the job and any move to remove him from the office will not go down well with Malaita Province.

The continuous pressure from the DCGA through the MPGIS ministry to have the PS removed from office has raised eyebrows as to whose interest the national government serving.

Malaita Provincial Government, its workers, and the public of Malaita want the PS to remain in office to continue to serve the interest of the province.

An insider who is familiar with this move said that it is no secret that the current DCGA government through MPGIS is trying to weaken the MARA government leadership on many occasions but failed.

The insider said that Malaita Province cannot afford to lose PS Fa'abasua.

The PS has been credited for strengthening the Provincial Administration within a year and continues to serve the province to the best of his ability with loyalty.

The hidden intention to remove the Malaita PS was further revealed by a DCGA minister in Auki on Friday of last week.

The senior DCGA minister revealed the whole plan to remove the Malaita PS will eventuate when a new Deputy PS is recruited for Malaita Province.

Malaita Province has been operating without a Deputy PS for the past two years for some unknown reasons.

The Malaita Provincial Government on numerous occasions asked the MPGIS to recruit a Deputy PS to assist the current PS but the call continues to fall on deaf ears.

When contacted to speak on the matter, Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani said that the current move to remove the PS is concerning and his government is ready to handle whatever eventuates.

"It is saddening that the national government chooses not to listen to the wishes of the people of Malaita through its executive government's resolution," he said

The outspoken Premier said, "Such decisions and behavior exerted by the National Government are unwelcomed both by the MARA government and the vast majority of Malaitans that believed that PS Fredrick is the right person for the job and has worked well for the Province since taking office."

The Premier said Malaita Province is ready to recruit PS Fa’abusua should he be removed by the national government.

By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau