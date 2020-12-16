Friends of Kilu'ufi made huge donation to hospital - Solomon Star News

Friends of Kilu'ufi hospital team pose for a photo with Kilu'ufi staff during the official donation of hospital equipment on Tuesday at Kilu'ufi.

Kilu'ufi Hospital in Malaita Province boosted with hospital equipment thanks to the group called "Friend of Kilu'ufi Hospital" for the kindhearted donation, which now makes a positive impact at the Hospital.

Friends of Kilu'ufi hospital Honiara based representatives John Kwaita, Benjamin Afuga together with the Malaita based representatives Joseph Au, and Withlam Saeni formally handed over the equipment to the hospital management yesterday afternoon.

Speaking during the brief handing over ceremony, Mr.Kwaita thanked the Friend of Kilu'ufi committee in Malaita, Honiara, and Australia for the effort taken which resulted in acquiring the hospital equipment.

Mr.Kwaita said effective networking plays an important role leading up to the gathering of the items and shipping them over from Sydney Australia to Honiara and to Auki in Malaita Province.

He said those of them who were involved in the arrangement are happy to be part of the positive initiative to get those needed hospital items to Kilu'ufi.

Also speaking during the handing over ceremony yesterday, Benjamin Afuga said the whole thing started from an early morning phone call from Dr.Zimlon Bosawai back in 2019 requesting wheelchairs after he moved a sick patient from the outpatient to the male ward on a damaged wheelchair.

Mr.Afuga said a group called Malaitans for Kilu'ufi hospital was formed back then to raise funds to fund wheelchairs for Kilu'ufi hospital.

He said lately, the name changed to Friends for Kilu'ufi hospital, which now has connections in Malaita, Honiara, and Australia.

The donation yesterday saw Friend for Kilu'ufi hospital donated the following items for the hospital; Items donated include; 59 hospital beds, 59 hospital mattresses, 162 cartons of hospital items, a washing machine, three cupboards, an energy sanitizer, a basket cover, 33 bales of hospital lien and scab, two examination lights, 11 office chairs, 8 microscopic machines, 39 cartons of hospital items.

After the donation yesterday, Friends of Kilu'ufi took time to visit Wards at the hospital that directly benefited from the donation.

Friends of Kilu'ufi after visiting Wards that are benefiting from the donation were impressed by how the donation benefits the hospital and the sick patients.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau