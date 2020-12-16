PM hails new SITESA website - Solomon Star News

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says he is pleased to note that the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has made history by launching its Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) website.

Speaking during his nationwide address on Monday, Sogavare said the MHMS new SITESA website contains the 2021 SIG Training Plan and the 2021 SIG Scholarships on-line application.

He then encourages education authorities, school leaders, teachers, parents, senior high school students, and the public to visit the site.

“SIG scholarships online applications are now available as of last Monday. More information and details of this development will be announced later,” he said.

Sogavare said consultation on the National Education Action Plan (NEAP) 2021- with Provincial Secretaries, CEOs & Education Officers of Choiseul and Western Provinces and Education Secretaries & Education Directors of Church Education Authorities operating in Choiseul and Western Provinces was also completed in Gizo over the weekend.

Meanwhile, he added the Ministry’s School Literacy Support’ visit to schools has been postponed to 2021.

He said the ministry will provide updates on other visitations and activities being planned for the rest of 2020 and early 2021 in their weekly programs.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara