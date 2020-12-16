Roviana icon competition ended successfully - Solomon Star News

Eight of the finalists of the Roviana Icon competition.

THE 2020 Roviana Icon competition organised by Solomon Telekom to coincide with the Lagoon festival had ended successfully last week.

The event took place at Munda, Western Province with the first elimination round of 16 contestants occurred on Wednesday night and the eight finalists were then further reduced to 4 winners on Thursday night.

The two-night event was an eye-opener for so many participants and also became one of the highlights of the 2020 Lagoon festival.

The four winners of the competition managed to get away with cash prizes, Red –Hot T-shirts, and Handbags.

A statement from Solomon Telekom stated that the first prize was won by Angelina Kerry.

She won a sum of $1,500 and a free recording award with Tribal Sound studio.

The second prize went to Lisa Rururiko with a sum of $1,000, third to Semaiah Baea with $800 cash, a red-T-Shirt, and a handbag.

The fourth prize went to Calvin Hitz & Scriven Tama with a sum of $500, a red-hot T-shirt and a Hand Bag each.

A people’s choice award of $400 went to Travis Chacha after he recorded the highest votes by text in the competition.

The organising Committee has acknowledged Solomon Telekom for such an initiative which was headed by their Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Robertson Szetu although he was not present to witness the prize-giving ceremony.

“Such events really bring the best of our young people and will help them build their talents as they grow,” a member of the organising committee said

The crowned Roviana Icon winner, the 24-year-old Ms. Kerry said it’s a pleasure to become the winner of this year’s Roviana icon competition as it is her first time to contest.

Ms. Kerry said she is the youngest of 6 siblings and already practice singing ever since she could remember.

“My favourite artists which I always follow include Jordin Sparks, Kati Perry, and Adele.

“I also sing during church activities, church groups and with this competition, It really helps me to realise my potential in signing,” she said.

She also acknowledges Solomon Telekom for organizing the event and for those who have participated to make the event successful.

Meanwhile, Solomon Telekom is proud to be the main sponsor of this event since last year and recently, other provinces are requesting the telecommunication provider to host similar events in their provincial capitals.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom