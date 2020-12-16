COVID-19 test results soon - Solomon Star News

THE first test results for our citizens arriving from Manila and Port Moresby on Saturday will be announced soon.

This was confirmed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare during his nationwide address early this week.

Sogavare said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has prioritised the first tests for those that arrived on Saturday from Manila and Port Moresby given the community transmission in the two countries.

“We should have those results soon,” he said.

He further said that the testing protocol for low-risk countries is different from the first test being conducted 6-10 days after arrival in the country.

“So we are expecting the test results for the Auckland and Vanuatu flights to be released in the next few days as well,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said it is welcoming news that the first test results for those arriving from Manila on Wednesday last week were all negative.

“The Ministry of Health prioritised the testing of all passengers that arrived from Manila on Wednesday 9th December, and I am extremely pleased to inform you all that the first tests for all 133 passengers from Manila have come back negative,” he added.

More than 600 citizens are still awaiting repatriation abroad; however, Sogavare said the next phase of repatriation flight would only commence after our quarantine stations are cleared to accommodate new ones.

By IAN M.KAUKUI

Honiara Newsroom