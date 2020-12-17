RSIPF farewells retiring officers - Solomon Star News

Members of the RSIPF Executive and some of the retirees at the Rove Police Headquarters.

The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) has farewelled 17 officers who have retired from the Force during a ceremony held at Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara on 16 December 2020.

The 17 officers include two female and 15 male officers. Seven of the retired officers were serving in the provinces and 10 serving in Honiara.

Commissioner of the RSIPF Mostyn Mangau says, “It’s a great honour for the RSIPF Executive to come out and wish and farewell our retired officers all the best for the next chapter in their live.”

“Today we are recognising a group of RSIPF officers who have served the Force with long-standing distinction and pride over many years throughout the course of their careers. The officers have been presented with retirement certificates and plagues in commemoration of their service to the Force and people of Solomon Islands.”

Commissioner Mangau explains: “When you look back at the history of this organisation it is built on the hard work, determination, and the courage of officers like those who are retiring today. On behalf of your RSIPF colleagues here during this ceremony, your colleagues across the country, and the grateful people of Solomon Islands, we congratulate you, salute you for your service and we say thank you.”

In his speech during the farewell function, a representative of the retired officers Chief Superintendent Steve Waiwori says, “We are happy that we have received our retirement as our Christmas gift for this year. Though we have retired from the organisation, we will continue supporting the RSIPF.

Retired Superintendent Waiwori says, “We are now part of the outside community and we will work together with members of our community to ensure we have peace in our country.”



- RSIPF Media