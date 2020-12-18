400 plus police to involve in festive celebrations operations  - Solomon Star News

400 plus police officers will be on duty during the Festive and the New Year’s celebrations.

Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau stated this during the weekly police press conference yesterday.

Mr. Mangau said the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) will carry out its operations on the 23 to 27 December and 27 December to January 2nd.

“400 plus officers will engage in the operation.

“These police officers include officers in Honiara and the Guadalcanal province,” Mr. Mangau said.

He said the Festive and New Year’s operation is to ensure law and order must be applied by the communities during the celebrations.

“Police will visit license premises to ensure regulations and conditions been applied.

“Traffic and loading passengers on boat will also undertake by the operation to make sure laws and regulations applied,” Mangau said.

He added Solomon Islands culture upholds respect, thus everyone must respect each other during the celebrations.

Officers in the provinces will also involve in the same operations at their various provinces.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA