Gizo resident concerned of rotten chicken consignment - Solomon Star News

A Gizo resident has raised concerns over a supply of frozen chicken bound for sale at a Chinese owned shop in the township over the weekend.

The resident who requested anonymity from this paper said that the supply of frozen chicken was brought in via MV J. Harms (formerly Kosco) on Sunday 15 December from Honiara.

“However, what is special about this chicken consignment is that it gives off foul and disgusting smell on arrival and hence attracts flies in huge numbers,” the resident said.

He further said that the smelly chicken product was then transported to the ‘Super Power Shop’ which for sure would end up on someone’s plate this festive season.

The concerned resident assumed that perhaps, the ship’s storage facilities were to be blamed.

‘’This is unacceptable and unsafe for consumers and authorities, especially Gizo Town Council must ensure that this consignment is confiscated and discarded,’’ he said.

‘’The health and wellbeing of our citizens must be protected at all cost,” he added.

He said that he had already informed the Provincial Health and Environmental Division about the matter.

When this paper contacted the Health and Environmental Division’s Chief Inspector Rendy Solomon, he said that his office had already attended to the matter.

“I have dispatched a team to the shop and the chicken consignment was confiscated and disposed of.

Ms. Rendy also went further to warn and shop owners to be cautious of what they are selling to the public.

She further said that selling expired products and goods are illegal and those found in contravention of these laws are liable for prosecution.





BY ULUTAH GINA

Gizo NEWS BUREAU