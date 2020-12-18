New terminal for Munda International Airport - Solomon Star News

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has won the publicly advertised bid for the Design and Building of Munda International Airport Terminal Building in the Western Province.

These terminal building works will significantly contribute to the government aspirations to improve and upgrade airport infrastructure as stated in the DCGA Policy 5.2.1.4 a) and e). This policy falls under the scope of the Ministry of Communication & Aviation (MCA).

MCA has recently issued a Letter of Acceptance to CCECC, as part of the Solomon Islands Roads and Aviation Project (SIRAP). A contract signing ceremony was held in Honiara on 16 December 2020 with CCECC representative Mr. Huang Pengfei and MCA’s Deputy Secretary Mr. Luke Mua. Both representatives signed the Contract Document, witnessed by MCA Director of Aviation Mr. Trevor Veo and SIRAP Project Manager Mr. Tony Telford.

CCECC will be working on the design and construction of the Munda Terminal, one of the international airports in the Solomon Islands. The detailed design phase is nine months and will be followed by the construction phase of eighteen months. The detailed design will be based on the concept design previously completed as part of SIRAP.

The contract amount of US$7,097,000 (tax inclusive) is in line with that approved by the SIRAP National Steering Committee and the World Bank. The procurement process strictly adhered to the World Banks’ Procurement Regulations.

CCECC is well established in the Solomon Islands, being the same company that is constructing the Solomon Islands National Institute of Sports at the former Our Telekom field in Ranadi, Honiara.

SIRAP aims to improve operational safety and oversight of air transport and associated infrastructure, strengthen the sustainability and climate resilience of the project roads, and in the event of an eligible crisis or emergency, to provide an immediate response to the eligible crisis or emergency. The SIRAP duration is from March 2019 to December 2024, with total funding of US$56.1 million, of which US$51.0 million is from the World Bank and US$5.1 million from Solomon Islands Government. The World Bank funds are made up of a US$20.5 million grant and a US$30.5 million credit.

