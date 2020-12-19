Investigation continues into gold bar robbery  - Solomon Star News

Police Commissioner Mostyn Mangau said the investigations into the recent gold bar robbery is continuing.

Commissioner Mangau made the assurance when responding to a question posed by a member of the media during his weekly media conference.

The reporter asked if the person arrested was the one that was injured during the robbery.

Mangau however said that police are yet to arrest that injured robber.

He also confirmed that Police are yet to retrieve the vehicle and clothes used in the robbery.

The Commissioner also applauds members of the public for feeding the Police with information that could lead to the arrest of the robbers.

This paper understands that the gold bar robbery has taken place in the early hours of Wednesday 9 December.

Seven masked men dressed in police uniform traveled in a G-plated land cruiser had robbed two gold bars and hard cash from Winwin mining company at Turarana in Central Guadalcanal.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA