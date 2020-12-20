ESP now online - Solomon Star News

THE details of the much-awaited Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) will soon be made public after the Permanent Secretary of Finance launched the ESP Management Information (ESP-MIS) and the ESP Content Management systems (ESP-CMS) on Friday.

Speaking at the launching, Mr. McKinnie Dentana said both applications are web-based meaning that they are accessible by URL on any web browser.

He further explained that the main purpose of the ESP-MIS is to help the government through the ESP Technical Screening and Oversight and Implementation Committees to make management decisions that are effective and efficient in the roll-out of the ESP.

This paper understands that since the inception of ESP, the general public has been calling on the government to publish the list of recipients.

Critics had it that since the government is giving out public money, it is only fitting that the general public is informed of who receives these monies.

The Opposition Leader and Transparency Solomon Islands also demanded the government to come out publicly with the ESP recipients’ list.

Mr. Dentana said that as a responsible government, the ESP Oversight Committee is pleased to put up the approved ESP recipient list online now.

“Public can access the list through this URL address esp.sig.gov.sb,” Dentana added.

He said at the moment the total number of approved applications published online is 1,607.

Mr. Dentana further added that the number will increase once other applications are screened and scrutinized and added to the data.

He called on the applicants to see his staff at the ESP office if they see their names on the recipient’s list.

“This is to avoid applicants from the provinces or rural areas traveling to Honiara which will be costly for them.

“Approved applicants must continue to check our office via telephone to find out if their cheques are ready before they can travel to Honiara,” he added.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara