93% of girls feel unsafe in Honiara City  - Solomon Star News

Ninety-three percent (93%) of girls are feeling unsafe on the streets of Honiara City according to a recent survey.

This was revealed by Plan International Country Manager Ella Kauhue during her presentation at the Youth Empowerment Art Exhibition on Thursday 17 December.

Ms. Kauhue said that 93% of girls feel unsafe in public spaces and on public transports.

“The reasons why girls are not feeling safe are because of the sexiest behaviors and sexual harassment they have experienced or fear they will experience in public.

“The top five perceived risks are drunk and intoxicated people, theft, verbal harassment, touching and raping,” Kauhue said.

She added that girls also fear travelling and feeling unsafe on public transportations because of intoxicated drivers, conductors, and passengers who might end up harassing, touching, and even raping them,” Kauhue said.

She stated that the survey came up with five recommendations to ensure our girls and boys are safe on our streets.

“They call to develop a program strategy with key stakeholders on how to change gender norms and address sexual harassment, support schools, and public transport providers to listen to what girls are saying on how to improve their safety, work in partnership with Honiara City Council to include adolescent girls in decision making about public spaces and support the government workers to undergo training as part of the safer cities for girls program, influence existing groups and create online safe spaces where girls can make decisions on their safety and collaborate with existing projects that support the elimination of violence against women and girls,” Kauhue said.





By ESTHER NURIA

NEWSROOM HONIARA