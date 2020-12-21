TOP RECIPIENT  - Solomon Star News



MALAITA Province is the highest to receive rural development projects from the national government including other development programs.

Minister for Rural Development (MRD) and Member of Parliament (MP) for Fataleka Constituency in Malaita Province Rexon Annex Ramofafia uttered this during the recent sine-die motion in Parliament.

This was to clarify what he termed as misleading statements by some MPs and the public claiming the government always neglected Malaita in terms of the distribution of resources.

“I want to make it clear that Malaita is the highest recipient to many government development programs.

“Under my ministry, in terms of the Rural Development Programmes (RDP), Malaita is the highest recipient as well as with the Constituency Development Programmes (CDP),” he added.

Ramofafia said Malaita is also the highest recipient of the RWASH project implemented by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

“In terms of the infrastructure programme, especially our national projects from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources such as the one in Bina Harbour, Malaita is also the highest recipient,” he added.

He added in terms of the Economic Stimulus Package, Malaita is also the highest recipient as well as the Development Bank of Solomon Islands (DBSI).

“In terms of agriculture projects, Malaita also receive the highest support.

“All in all, even if per head per capita, Malaita receives the highest,” he added.

Malaita also leads the country in terms of the population following last year’s national census which stands at 173,347 according to the provisional result released in late November.





By IAN M.KAUKUI

Newsroom, Honiara